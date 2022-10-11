diam0nte in
Can a normal person get a job at Google?
Not a swe role obviously but maybe something like project management or marketing or operations? I'd even be open to sales...
3thornberriesLeadership Recruiter
Yes. If you don’t have the kind of pedigree and resume that you think would secure you a spot, my advice is to be bold. Tell the story about the time in second grade when you sold a thousand cups of lemonade, or the time you used a clever technical ruse to get a date. Stories like that go a long way among that crowd, because they need inspiration just as much as everyone else. Be the weirdo. One person singing your praises to the hiring committee is a lot more powerful than everyone being lukewarm. You want to standout and be memorable for the right reasons, and usually thats by being able to instill confidence and comfort in the hiring committee.
