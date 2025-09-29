JackOLantern in
What are some ways you guys tailor resumes?
Hey guys, maybe I'm just being dumb but I never managed to figure out how exactly is the right way I should tailor my resume for the recruiter to see it. If you have been applying for a while you'll know that it is not the ATS that filters your resume, it's the HR who searches inside the ATS for keywords and other stuff in your resume but only keyword stuffing isn't the way to go.
Should you create role specific resumes and tweak them a little like place relevant points higher up in them for roles which are specific for example let's say you are a full stack engineeer, you would drop a frontend resume instead of a full stack one for a frontend developer role and do the same for a backend role. Is this tweak enough or is there other ways of optimization I'm forgetting about. Maybe I should change the first three points only of my most recent job experience along with changing my summary with a good cover letter or else are there even better ways to tailor resumes? Or else should you use hyrd.dev or similar AIs maybe there is a tool that I didn't hear about, this tool has only been hit or miss for me.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
I’ve seen people just keep a “master” resume with 10–12 bullets per role, then copy the 4–5 that are most relevant into a tailored version. Saves time but still looks specific.
