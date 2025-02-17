superstar123 in
Offer Battle
I am a penultimate year CS student, from a non target uni and has 3 offfers. Please help me decide which one. I want to get into product management/ Technology consulting in 3-5 years, so which should I pick?
Barclays
Technology Developer Intern
Manchester, Knutsford
Total per year
$55K
Level
Intern
Base
$55K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
IBM
Technical Storage Sales Intern
London
Total per year
$32K
Level
Intern
Base
$32K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
LSEG
Technology Intern
London
Total per year
$46K
Level
Intern
Base
$46K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
3
2636
Sort by:
yeraybcComputer Science 20 hours ago
Barclays IMO
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
709,007