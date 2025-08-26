Mddd in
SR Staff Engineer -- Zscaler oop round - round 1 need suggestions
Hi,
I got a call from recruiter and he mentioned about round 1 is OOP round - coding round
Anyone have idea of how this round looks? How to prepare or areas to prepare ?
position interviewing for : sr.staff engineer
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
I'd recommend practicing coding exercises that mimic real systems like designing a parking lot, library system, or rate limiter. They’ll most likely want to see if you can model objects, relationships, and edge cases while keeping code extensible.
