When to ask for raise/promotion?
When would be the appropriate time to ask for a raise/promotion if I was a product management intern for 9 months also under my current manager and officially started as an APM in January? What's the general rule of thumb?
8675309e9e9e9e9Product Manager
General rule of thumb is at least 1 year from the date of your full time hiring. Your internship experience shouldn't count as part of your tenure for asking a raise.
8675309e9e9e9e9Product Manager
I'd say if you're aiming for a promotion super fast, make sure you figure out what they value as the difference between your level and the next level. It could be scope, breadth, depth of your work, it could just be your performance, it could be something else entirely. Make sure you ask questions and figure it out so you know how to focus your energy. In the past, I thought that getting projects done perfectly meant I should get a promotion, but my company didn't value it that way, they thought the next level should have higher scope and more breadth/depth, and as soon as I started focusing on projects to get me those skills, the promotion came.
