John in  
Software Engineer  

Poll

Advice needed regarding choosing career

Hey guys! I am 16 yo in high school and have a strong desire to break into tech. I have been passionate about coding since a very long time. But with the advent of AI do you think I should major in CS or some other degree(like ECE).

Closed

100 participants

8
1723
Sort by:
IdontknoweitherData Scientist  
Your poll is subject to confirmation bias. You don’t go to a forum full of CS-majored techies and ask them if CS is the path.
But anyways, I’m an EE PhD and I don’t think you HAVE to do CS to work in tech or be successful. If you love it, go for it 100%, but imo, anyone with a graduate degree in STEM can thrive it tech and enjoy it. Good luck.
3
cheesymanHardware Engineer  
Yeah it's definitely possible to get into tech without a CS degree, but given that it seems to align with OP's current passion, it seems to make sense. In my opinion, there's no world where AI is going to truly eliminate the need for software engineers.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,519