DPSS17 in
Program Manager vs Product Manager
Is there no difference between Program Manager and Product Manager roles? Have seen openings for Program Managers inviting applications from Product Managers as well. My understanding is that these are 2 different streams but are the skills interchangeable?
androidTitanSoftware Engineering Manager
In my experience the product manager sets the direction of where we are going aka what we are building. The program manager works with all stakeholders to remove any barriers, external dependencies, approvals, timeline syncs etc...
