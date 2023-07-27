Calculatron99 in
Comp for tech leaders at startups
Interesting article detailing tech comp trends for Senior+ employees at startups
https://blog.creandum.com/compensation-decoded-tech-leader-salaries-at-early-stage-startups-7faf5465d5b4
YUHIYOLSoftware Engineer
Am I reading this right? "No stat evidences this more starkly that of the 1,000+ Tech Leads that responded to our survey, 8.5 identified as female." Are they using 8.5 out of 1000+ entries to claim that female tech leads make more money than their male counterparts?
njwSecurity
In Europe yes. I think it's because there are fewer of them and they're sought after for meeting internal diversity quota probably
