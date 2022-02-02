Cynthia Patterson in
4-Day Workweeks
I'm a proponent of shorter workweeks and have had short(er) workweeks at one of my prior companies. We had very little turnover over several years and can tie it to our compensation and the short workweek schedule.
Companies that have 4-day workweeks or considering them: how has/will a shortened workweek impact your PTO plans and hours (4-10's vs 4-8's etc.)
Hey Cynthia, I haven't been at a place with a 4 day work week but I'm curious what you meant by tying it to compensation? I know 4-10 and 5-9 schedules are quite common in government. I found this article interesting on the topic as well: https://www.atlassian.com/blog/productivity/compressed-work-week-how-to
