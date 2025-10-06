Looking for job search advice after layoff

Hey guys, I've been wondering and thinking about effective strategies to get hired after a layoff.





How do you guys filter new companies to apply to, do you filter for prestige and let's say you were a high earner, do you filter your potential future companies for pay.





What are some strategies you follow to prep for interviews, obviously you're time crunched since it's better to get hired ASAP, how do you revise DSA, system design and the other swe stuff?





How do you network and where do you go to effectively search for new jobs, do you use linkedin or else is it some other website? Thanks!