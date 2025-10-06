JackOLantern in
Looking for job search advice after layoff
Hey guys, I've been wondering and thinking about effective strategies to get hired after a layoff.
How do you guys filter new companies to apply to, do you filter for prestige and let's say you were a high earner, do you filter your potential future companies for pay.
What are some strategies you follow to prep for interviews, obviously you're time crunched since it's better to get hired ASAP, how do you revise DSA, system design and the other swe stuff?
How do you network and where do you go to effectively search for new jobs, do you use linkedin or else is it some other website? Thanks!
3
1360
Sort by:
internaltransferSoftware Engineer at Snap
Here's what I'd recommend. - Target smaller companies first, they move faster. - Referrals > cold applies. Use alumni networks, ex-colleagues, and internal Slack/Discord groups. Anything to get a referral - Prep light, but daily: 30 mins Leetcode, 30 mins design, 30 mins behavioral. Don't burn yourself out here. You can grind harder when you have a confirmed interview on the horizon. - Be upfront in interviews about your layoff. Frame it as positively as you can (team downsizing, org restructure) and comment on how you've been working to stay up to date even after being laid off.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189