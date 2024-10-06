MLE3760 in
Big tech benefits in Switzerland
Does anyone work at a big tech company in Switzerland (eg. Google Zürich) and is able to speak on how the benefits are like there?
I'm not only talking about free lunch and such, but also pension contributions (like 2nd pillar), healthcare (expensive in Switzerland) or any travel reimbursement and such.
Pretty good. Fully subsidized health insurance. Free meals, snacks. Weekly free drinks. Squash court, table tennis, football, pool and multiple gyms.
