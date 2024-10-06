Big tech benefits in Switzerland

MLE3760 in  
Does anyone work at a big tech company in Switzerland (eg. Google Zürich) and is able to speak on how the benefits are like there?

I'm not only talking about free lunch and such, but also pension contributions (like 2nd pillar), healthcare (expensive in Switzerland) or any travel reimbursement and such. 
TotalcompedSoftware Engineer  
Pretty good. Fully subsidized health insurance. Free meals, snacks. Weekly free drinks. Squash court, table tennis, football, pool and multiple gyms.
