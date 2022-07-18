RJBing in
Question for managers: When and how did you know you were ready for your role?
Software Engineer
You're clearly capable of doing whatever it is you're doing PLUS more would be the simple answer. The more complicated answer is if you're capable of doing what you're doing, plus more, and you want to get paid for it.
Finance
The part about doing more and not getting paid for it... yup, it's time to go if you're company isn't going to compensate you for making them more money. Screw the pizza parties and the office clout.
