How to prepare for a frontend developer interview?
Hello сommunity, can you tell me how to prepare for the interview on the position of frontend developer? I would be very grateful
Read through the React documentation - it’s not long, and this has burnt me before. There are tonnes of small things to be aware of - if you’re live coding you may be fine with the task in hand but if the interviewer asks you an edge case for some neat react feature it’s great to have it up your sleeve
