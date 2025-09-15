inorio in
My boss also my collegue tend to give negative feedback
Constant negative feedback breaks a person's mental health and ultimately can kill them.
Nevertheless, people keep nitpicking others. Why is that?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
I always try to go out of my way and give positive feedback because I know exactly what you mean and I've experienced it too. That being said, if you think about it like this, it might help: If you're doing things right and nothings breaking, then that's business as usual. If something's going wrong, then it's probably a good idea to let the person know so they can fix it. This is generally why people give more negative feedback than positive feedback, because negative feedback usually leads to tangible change while positive feedback "feels" like it doesn't do anything. Of course, keeping your employees and team happy by giving them positive feedback when they're doing great is really important too, but in a work setting I think sometimes people forget this simple fact lol. I'd recommend trying to let your team know about this, but in a diplomatic and/or professional manner so it doesn't seem like you're just whining lol. Something like: "Hey manager, I've been on the team for X months/years now and I've come to find out that I work best when I'm getting some indication that I'm doing things well when you think I am. As I go about my day-to-day work, I'm not always totally confident that I'm getting work down the best way for you and the team and I'd appreciate some more positive feedback whenever its warranted. I do also appreciate the constructive feedback thought that you and the team give me as it helps me get better, but just wanted to flag this cause I've been enjoying working with the team otherwise. Thanks!" Idk really I just cooked that up rn but you could probably write something a bit better, but just wanted to get something out there for you. Good luck!
