Help needed to develop a ML model
Hi,
I'm currently working on a project where i am thinking to develop a knowledge intelligence AI model (model crawling internal organisation data and training on its own) like watsonx sorts but need help in designing.
What steps should i start with? And what more AI are already there of this sorts in market already?
Thanks
liljay24Networking
Open your browser and search for Monica AI mind map, enter your prompt then boom
