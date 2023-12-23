I feel significantly underpaid

I am a Junior full-stack software engineer, and I make a salary of 34,000 yearly in the US in a high cost of living city. (2,400 monthly rent)

I dont have prior experience this is my professional job as an engineer (besides 7 months of freelance work) and I dont have a degree.

Should I just stick this out for the experience or try for something better? I have only been in this position for 2 months.