I feel significantly underpaid
I am a Junior full-stack software engineer, and I make a salary of 34,000 yearly in the US in a high cost of living city. (2,400 monthly rent)
I dont have prior experience this is my professional job as an engineer (besides 7 months of freelance work) and I dont have a degree.
Should I just stick this out for the experience or try for something better? I have only been in this position for 2 months.
TacoBoatTuesday
My first role I was making $32,000. Rent was really high, plus I had graduated college and student loans kicked in. Also, I had to pay a new car note since I needed transportation to my job. I worked that job just as hard as I work today. I eventually was able to work remote some days, which saved on gas. I used the job to find opportunities to grow as a developer since I was there for data analysis purposes so I automated my processes at work so I could spend more time doing development. After 1.5 years I accepted a new role for 54k. I did the save thing there and eventually got an offer for 115k after roughly 2.5 years of real world development. Fast forward to today, this all started 7 years ago and I'm now over 150k annually. Just trust the process and when life gives you lemons, optimize optimize optimize lemonade. I also did freelance projects and used every week to study and do meetups with local developers.
6
MisterPizzaSocksSecurity
Ive been working in tech for 28 years now and I can soundly say part of the process *shouldn't* be being severely underpaid. This needs to change, not celebrated as "part of the process" and definitely not stay a thing people accept because they too suffered. Companies can afford to pay a decent market rate while people learn - it's still labor. If those companies can't afford to pay workers they shouldn't be in business. Not to mention we are NEVER on the winning side of corporate incompetence and learning. Companies get to say sorry for a screw up while they learn now to screw you harder. they are sorry you found out, not sorry for the effort.
10
