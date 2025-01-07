JeLi in
Nutanix vs. IBM Research
I received two internship offers from Nutanix and IBM Research. Comps are about the same. I care about learning and hopefully getting a full time return offer. Which one should I take? TIA.
Edit: what about resume value for future recruiting?
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
From what I'm seeing and hearing, IBM is the safer bet in terms of return offers but Nutanix would likely lead to more learning. Considering the two completely different stages that companies are at, Nutanix being much smaller compared to IBM, there are probably a lot more processes built in at IBM for getting you that return offer as opposed to Nutanix. Having more processes means there's probably a clearer path to a return offer, but that also means you'll have less autonomy in deciding what you get to do for your work, i.e: less hands-on learning. If you're prioritizing learning, which I think everyone should do early career, I'd say Nutanix. But, I would support an IBM decision too!
