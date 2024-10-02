bluestonel in  
ML / AI  

What is the WLB at Amazon Luxembourg?

I am considering a position at Amazon Luxembourg. I didn't have the final offer yet but I am just curious about the work culture there specially work life balance.


I will be living in Germany and commute by car to Luxembourg. I am married and have a little one to care for. I have a really good work life balance at my current company. The salary increase by joining Amazon is attractive but I don't want that I have to compromise my WLB.

VCChampFrontend Software Engineer  
Amazon is really team specific, but generally employees in European countries tend to fare better than US employees so I'd say you're probably fine overall.
1
bluestonelML / AI  
Thanks. Is there a way to figure out beforehand if the team is good or not?

