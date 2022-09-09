stealyoursamosa in
Anyone get to the offer stage with Anchorage Digital?
I have ~5 yoe. Was initially given numbers which seem like an entry level salary for a SWE role. They said based on my interview performance i am at the mid/senior level although they don't technically have levels. Was wondering if anyone else did this?
SA2k11Software Engineer
Just this Tuesday I was offered a salary with the same situation. Although I deferred the salary question to the end of the interviewing process they returned a max offer of 85k. I am an SEII 5 yoe. I declined the offer, which left them stunned. However, in my current role I’m well above 100k. This was a senior role with a lot of expectations.
stealyoursamosaSoftware Engineer
Were you able to negotiate with other offers? Is that 85K base? That is nuts for US.. did you interview for portugal?
