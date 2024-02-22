drylrmrz in
Python Webscraper/Automation Expert
Hi, I'm an experienced Python Developer who specializes in webscraping and automation of websites. I can create scripts that provide data from any website. I'm currently looking for a job or a gig. Feel free to message me if you are interested.
3
3039
Sort by:
appleiphone15promaxSoftware Engineering Manager
Sorry bro but unless you improvise you are already replaced by Open AI
2
drylrmrzSoftware Engineer
Not really. I don't think you understand what I'm doing
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519