It’s 2025 and JavaScript still thinks Priority Queue is a premium airline seat





Other languages (Python, Java, C++) have them as part of the standard library. JS keeps getting updates (ES6+, optional chaining, async/await, records/tuples proposals, etc.), but for some reason when it comes to useful, classic data structures the answer is always “just use a library” or “implement it yourself.”





But here’s the thing: in a real interview setting, I can’t just install npm js-datastructures package. My test cases won’t pass unless I write the whole thing from scratch. Why am I being forced to learn Python (or Java) and leave my beloved JS just to survive interviews?





Like… why? Is there some genius design philosophy I’m missing here? Why is it so hard for TC39 to just add these things when developers clearly need them?





So I was messing around with some problems, and it hit me… it’s 2025 and JavaScript STILL doesn’t have basic data structures like priority queues, binary search trees, heaps, etc.