Hubspot relocation

I have an offer for Hubspot SE in London starting in 2 months. I was wondering if anyone could shed a light on if they offer relocation? I would consider relocating to another european city where they have an office after maybe 1 year of working for them. Thanks
sky131Software Engineer at Walmart
From what I’ve seen from some of my colleagues, HubSpot usually doesn’t offer formal relocation packages for junior or mid-level roles in Europe, but internal mobility after you’ve been with the company for a year or so is definitely possible. People have moved between London, Dublin, Berlin, and other EU offices before. I’d recommend double-checking with your recruiter or HR contact to confirm what’s in writing for your role, and ask about internal transfer policies once you’re settled in.
