ramenenjoyer in
Do you guys have friends at work?
I’ve been working as a SWE for ~3 years but haven’t put much effort into making real friends. I have a couple of acquaintances at work that I grab lunch with here and there, but no one I’d go out of my way to hang out with after hours.
Should I actively try to build genuine friendships with my co-workers? I want to set myself up as best I can for future prospects and all that, but I’m worried that just keeping things professional as I’ve been isn’t enough.
What do you guys think?
refer61614Software Engineer
IMO, the hard part about making friends at work is, ironically, that you start with a baseline requirement of being friendly. Everyone's nice to each other because that's the only choice. And when everyone is like that on a baseline, how do you know when someone is actually being friendly because they connect with you for some reason or the other? And it only gets worse as you gain experience, knowledge, and power at work. So why are you placing additional walls up between friends and network? Make as many friends as possible! Think of it this way, if everyone felt like you were their closest friend, you would have the whole world rooting for you. Success would be inevitable. Not trying to put you down, but on another note, if networking is your only reason for friendship, you're really missing out on a lot.
4
