Do you guys have friends at work?

I’ve been working as a SWE for ~3 years but haven’t put much effort into making real friends. I have a couple of acquaintances at work that I grab lunch with here and there, but no one I’d go out of my way to hang out with after hours.





Should I actively try to build genuine friendships with my co-workers? I want to set myself up as best I can for future prospects and all that, but I’m worried that just keeping things professional as I’ve been isn’t enough.





What do you guys think?