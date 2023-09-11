TheNextGenTechGuy in
Applying to any small job I can
Im 12 trying to learn how to code and wanting
To make some money, willing to help anyone
That think i can do it
New at this
Houston, TX
Total per year
$20K
Level
1
Base
$10K
Total stock grant
$10K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
Two bits of advice for you.
1. You don’t need a Job. Just build things, build build build. Got a cool idea in mind? Build it.
2. Be careful about money. It’s a really useful thing but can very quickly begin to control a persons life. You will have many years to chase it, and you are in the (very brief) period of your life where you don’t have to chase money, you can do things because.. you won’t to. So enjoy it.
Rooting for you and I’m sure you will do really well, just enjoy it friend, build cool stuff and enjoy it.
You are at a phase in your life where you can set your mind to pretty much anything and have a good shot of achieving it. Go get it!