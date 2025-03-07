Toxic work culture

Poll

I am 4 years experienced in full stack and have just 15LPA package.

I have learnt a lot in this company from microservices backend in AWS to micro frontend, be in large data pipelines or real time pipelines. They have literally made me so much more than what I could have become at any other place.





But all this has drawbacks as well I had to voluntarily work on different things and which has made me lead for multiple dimensions of the project and now there is lot more work than the capacity i have.





Now they even blame me for the BA who has not given proper requirements and what we built is not what client expects.





I even asked for raise they said your performance does not allow for more than 12% which resulted in 15LPA.





Should I resign?