Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut
Pretty interesting to see.
"The technology giant says Mr Cook requested the cut after criticism from shareholders.
Apple's compensation committee awarded him a total "target compensation" of $49m for 2023."
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I like how they say he 'requested' the cut, like there was some altruistic motivation. In reality, Apple was getting pressure from shareholders for his pay package being so high. Last year, only 64% voted to approve his comp, compared to 2020, where 94% voted to approve.
BigDudu77Full-Stack Software Engineer
Did you just read half the sentence? The other half said: after criticism from shareholders. Did you intentionally not read that?
