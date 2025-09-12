fika in
Fubo tv stock refreshers
Anyone have an idea on stock refreshers at fubo?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
From what I can find online, FuboTV does seem to offer stock grants but mainly for new hires and key employees, not as regular, ongoing refreshers for all staff. These are typically restricted stock units (RSUs) that vest annually over four years as part of their Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.The most recent example: in June 2025, nine new employees received RSUs covering 33,497 shares with a four-year vesting schedule, contingent on continued employment.
