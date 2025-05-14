Amazon L5 DS offer evaluation

Hi all,

I just got an offer from Amazon for an L5 Data Scientist role (Seattle), and I’d really appreciate a second opinion from the community.





Here are the details:





Base: $165K

Year 1 Sign-on Bonus: $86K

Year 2 Sign-on Bonus: $64K

RSUs: 970 units

Total Year 1 TC: ~$260K





Background:





7 years of experience

Master’s degree in a quantitative field

I’m super excited about the Amazon opportunity, but just trying to understand if this is in line with what others at L5 have seen — especially for candidates with similar experience.





Would love any input:





Is this a strong L5 offer for Seattle?

Any thoughts on negotiating further?

How does this compare with recent offers others have seen?









Thanks so much in advance!