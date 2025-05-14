itsme25 in
Amazon L5 DS offer evaluation
Hi all,
I just got an offer from Amazon for an L5 Data Scientist role (Seattle), and I’d really appreciate a second opinion from the community.
Here are the details:
- Base: $165K
- Year 1 Sign-on Bonus: $86K
- Year 2 Sign-on Bonus: $64K
- RSUs: 970 units
- Total Year 1 TC: ~$260K
Background:
- 7 years of experience
- Master’s degree in a quantitative field
I’m super excited about the Amazon opportunity, but just trying to understand if this is in line with what others at L5 have seen — especially for candidates with similar experience.
Would love any input:
- Is this a strong L5 offer for Seattle?
- Any thoughts on negotiating further?
- How does this compare with recent offers others have seen?
Thanks so much in advance!
