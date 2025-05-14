itsme25 in  
Amazon L5 DS offer evaluation

Hi all,

I just got an offer from Amazon for an L5 Data Scientist role (Seattle), and I’d really appreciate a second opinion from the community.


Here are the details:


  • Base: $165K
  • Year 1 Sign-on Bonus: $86K
  • Year 2 Sign-on Bonus: $64K
  • RSUs: 970 units 
  • Total Year 1 TC: ~$260K


Background:


  • 7 years of experience
  • Master’s degree in a quantitative field

I’m super excited about the Amazon opportunity, but just trying to understand if this is in line with what others at L5 have seen — especially for candidates with similar experience.


Would love any input:


  • Is this a strong L5 offer for Seattle?
  • Any thoughts on negotiating further?
  • How does this compare with recent offers others have seen?



Thanks so much in advance!


