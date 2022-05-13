19g616l0vdwgis in
What companies offers the highest base salary for line engineering manager (L6 EM)
YOE 10. YOE as a Manager 3.
Current base salary is 234K in Seattle.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
If you're looking for pure salary alone Netflix will be the winner by far. They pay mostly in cash. I'd just look at this though: https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/Software-Engineering-Manager/All-Levels/country/United-States/
is the stock mention in list are yearly stock or stock for 3/4 yrs ?
