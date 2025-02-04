daredeviltpm12 in
Transitioning from SE to anything else
Hello, after 10 years of experience being a QA and SE - you aren't finding joy in this kind of work but still want to remain in tech - what are your options?
Especially with the current flux of AI services.
What's a good pivot to make?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Management? Product? Sales/FAE? Or maybe the right environment will help you rediscover joy?
5
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
+1 on the environment likely being the bigger issue here. Of course, OP didn't give too many details about their workplace so we don't know for sure, but for me it's never been my work that's the problem but the environment.
10
