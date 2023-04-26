Iamnerd in
Request Suggestion for a Business Analyst !
Hello Friends, I am a senior business analyst, just came to US Pittsburgh. Total exp is 12 yrs but all in India. My company gave me a package of 73k usd. Can you suggest what should be my correct pay with the experience I have. I know I am lowbailed. Please do share your feedback what should I be getting and what should I be doing as I have just came here to US on H1B.
8
2597
Sort by:
Vulcan2022Product Manager
For 12 years experience you are being underpaid for sure. I recommend $125K USD minimum
5
IamnerdProduct Manager
Thanks for the feedback
About
Public
Business Analyst
Members
5,571