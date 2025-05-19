multimodalmind in
Poll
US Proposing 5% remittance tax for all non citizens
There is a draft bill that has been proposed, which, if implemented, will add a 5% remittance tax to all non-US citizens.
Would this impact Indian employees with RSUs of US companies as well? Does that mean if I sell my RSUs and bring them back to India, I will lose this 5% value?
There is a lot of existing confusion related to how to manage RSUs already, and this also adds to the complexity.
I am planning to build a community for folks who hold US company RSUs to have a discussion around how to best manage them, when to sell, and learn from peers.
If this makes sense to you, you can request to join here.
https://chat.whatsapp.com/FaMkoqzAgbyGQi1YAz2Mn1
Select one
292 participants
15
3036
Sort by:
1daydeliverySoftware Engineer a day ago
Actually crazy stuff ngl. The US is literally self-destructing its economy with this, the tariffs, and all the other crazy things Trump is doing. In case you missed it, news can be found here: https://www.cnbctv18.com/economy/united-states-proposes-5-pc-tax-on-remittances-by-non-citizens-what-could-it-mean-for-indians-nris-donald-trump-administration-19605824.htm
12
happyjalapenoProduct Designer a day ago
It's such blatant sabotage that your truly start considering conspiracy theories of this guy being a Manchurian candidate. Nobody can be this dumb, can they?
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
759,850