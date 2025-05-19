US Proposing 5% remittance tax for all non citizens

Poll

There is a draft bill that has been proposed, which, if implemented, will add a 5% remittance tax to all non-US citizens.





Would this impact Indian employees with RSUs of US companies as well? Does that mean if I sell my RSUs and bring them back to India, I will lose this 5% value?





There is a lot of existing confusion related to how to manage RSUs already, and this also adds to the complexity.





I am planning to build a community for folks who hold US company RSUs to have a discussion around how to best manage them, when to sell, and learn from peers.





If this makes sense to you, you can request to join here.





https://chat.whatsapp.com/FaMkoqzAgbyGQi1YAz2Mn1















