What would your minimum pay have to be to take a new job?

Saw an interesting post on Levels' LinkedIn and figured it'd be cool to ask here too.





What would your minimum yearly pay have to be for you to accept a new job?





They said US workers on average said about $74k, but I'm interested to hear everyone's thoughts here, since it's likely a more tech specific audience.





I'm currently making about $150k, but I love my job and team so it'd probably have to be over $200k for me to go.