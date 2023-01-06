madscience in
What would your minimum pay have to be to take a new job?
Saw an interesting post on Levels' LinkedIn and figured it'd be cool to ask here too.
What would your minimum yearly pay have to be for you to accept a new job?
They said US workers on average said about $74k, but I'm interested to hear everyone's thoughts here, since it's likely a more tech specific audience.
I'm currently making about $150k, but I love my job and team so it'd probably have to be over $200k for me to go.
bcnecoProgram Manager
When I was at Amazon I took a pay cut to leave because my team was awful lol. At the time, I was an L4 Program Manager with about $90k TC and ended up taking another job for $75k. No regrets since.
