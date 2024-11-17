Best PM Resources

junejuly in
I am applying to a handful of product management roles at tier 1/tier 2 companies. Recruiters for Meta and Google said interview will determine L5 or L6. I assume it will be the same case at other companies too.
Which is the best PM case prep resources among
twosnowProduct Manager
Product alliance but don’t waste a ton of time on videos. Mock like crazy and use product alliance to polish your answers. Good luck!
