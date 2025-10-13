Mddd in
Visa - Senior Engineering Manager Interview Scheduled - need guidance
Hi,
I have applied for Sr Engineering Manager in Visa Inc and I have cleared R1 HM round.
My further 3 rounds are scheduled in upcoming week
R2 - Design
R3 - Coding
R4 - Leadership
Can anyone suggest me prep idea ? Will coding round includes DSA or it will have some real time project based questions?
Can you guys provide some idea here?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Friend of mine did Visa interviews earlier this year and said they were big on “how would you lead engineers through this technical challenge” type questions. So even in the design/coding rounds, they’re watching how you think and communicate, not just the code. Be ready to talk through trade-offs and how you’d mentor or guide a team to a solution.
