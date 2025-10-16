quitkill in
Trying to switch, but no response coming back from companies
Seems that many of companies have ghosted the candidate application in their application portals.
I even not getting reply back with matching all the JD requirements.
Advice or Referral would be very helpful for me.
Currently - 4+ YOE FullStack ( React + .Net Core ) developer
3
1879
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Best thing I can suggest is to find a company where there's a role open where you actually check all the boxes, and then try reaching out to someone on LinkedIn and try to get a referral from them that way.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,564