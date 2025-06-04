Google L3 SWE - Ads or SecOps

Poll

In team matching phase and two hiring managers said they'd like to move forward with me joining their teams so I feel like I'm at a bit of a crossroads. Would love to have some advice, especially from any Googlers that may know more. As far as I know:





Options

Ads is super stable and is the cash cow of Google, I've heard promotions are straightforward and overall good long-term place to be

SecOps (Security Operations, used to be Chronicle) is part of GCP and the role seems to offer a lot of greenfield projects which I think is great as an L3 since I'll get to write a lot of code and design docs.





Concerns with each option

My concern with SecOps though is that GCP makes a fraction of what Ads produces in terms of revenue. Also my long-term goal is transfer to a LA/Irvine team so I can take care of my parents as they are getting older, and I know Ads has presence in SoCal, but I can't say the same for GCP (or SecOps specifically). I don't know if TC is different between these orgs but I honestly don't care about the differences in TC, I just want to do good engineering work and hopefully have a long and rewarding career and google.

My concern with Ads is being thrown onto a team that's kind of on "maintenance mode" and not really building anything at all.





Other options

I could potentially wait out for more options while in team matching, but I think I'd rather pick one of these options.