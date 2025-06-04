Rudy O in
Google L3 SWE - Ads or SecOps
In team matching phase and two hiring managers said they'd like to move forward with me joining their teams so I feel like I'm at a bit of a crossroads. Would love to have some advice, especially from any Googlers that may know more. As far as I know:
- Ads is super stable and is the cash cow of Google, I've heard promotions are straightforward and overall good long-term place to be
- SecOps (Security Operations, used to be Chronicle) is part of GCP and the role seems to offer a lot of greenfield projects which I think is great as an L3 since I'll get to write a lot of code and design docs.
Concerns with each option
- My concern with SecOps though is that GCP makes a fraction of what Ads produces in terms of revenue. Also my long-term goal is transfer to a LA/Irvine team so I can take care of my parents as they are getting older, and I know Ads has presence in SoCal, but I can't say the same for GCP (or SecOps specifically). I don't know if TC is different between these orgs but I honestly don't care about the differences in TC, I just want to do good engineering work and hopefully have a long and rewarding career and google.
- My concern with Ads is being thrown onto a team that's kind of on "maintenance mode" and not really building anything at all.
Other options
I could potentially wait out for more options while in team matching, but I think I'd rather pick one of these options.
therasSoftware Engineer at Netflix
I’d just ask each hiring manager straight up what the team is working on. “Maintenance mode” is real at some Ads teams but not all. At the end of the day, both are legit. Pick the one that makes you excited to log in on a Monday. You’re gonna be fine either way.
