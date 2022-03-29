awara in
Google Dublin, worth it?
I want to know is Google Dublin worth it for the given offer?
Any information regarding Dublin, Ireland would be appreciated.
I have about 1 year experience
SRE SWE
Ireland
Total per year
$119K
Level
L3
Base
$82K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$12.3K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
awaraSoftware Engineer at Microsoft
Is it relatively easier to move internally from Dublin to other locations?
Savings wise I wouldn't be saving much more than my current job but I am thinking this to be an opportunity to travel and experience things.
1
Many SREs that start at the DUB eventually end-up in other/bigger eng offices such as Zürich, Mountain View or New York. The Dublin office is their largest in EMEA but the vast majority of employees there are working in sales, support or other operational services and due to the nature of those roles the morale is low(er) and the churn high(er) than in other predominantly eng hubs like ZRH.
Disclaimer: I worked in one of those operational roles at Google's DUB office for just over a year after moving on...