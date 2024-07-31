NetWorthNavigator in
Microsoft handing out extra cash bonus to employees
Looks like it's a max of 25% of the annual bonus amount for lower level employees and 10% for senior directors. Beyond that they aren't eligible.
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/07/30/microsoft-will-pay-one-time-cash-awards-of-up-to-25percent-of-annual-bonus.html
mew2pewpewSoftware Engineer
Assuming a bonus of 10% of base pay, 25% will be 2.5% of base pay, which is 1/40th. With 52 weeks in a year, 1/26 would be a biweekly pay period. To compare how much they are giving as a percentage of a pay period we do (1/40) / (1/26) * 100 = 65%. Nothing to scoff at, but I'm a bit doubtful it will serve to retain top talent that feels underpaid.
phiSoftware Engineer
