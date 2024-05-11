TechEnthusiastT in
Interview tips
Any tips to prepare for senior tech roles interview (principal etc) in big firms? (Meta..Amazon..etc)
helluvaguyProduct Manager
People are overconfidently going into interviews focused on the technical skills side but not paying attention to how they talk about their past experiences. If it helps, I had tremendous success with behavioral interviews via our 48 cards deck https://9to5cards.com/product/the-behavioral-interview-deck/
TechEnthusiastTSoftware Engineer
Thanks a lot! Do you think they will dig in more into coding questions for Principal Arch roles?
