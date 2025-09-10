Security Engineering Interview Preparation – Need Advice

Hi everyone,

I’m preparing for security engineering interviews and would greatly appreciate some guidance from those who’ve been through the process.

With eight years of experience in software engineering and two years in Security Engineering (cloud security and IaC specifically, though I am open to explore other high rewarding avenues), I have a solid background in software engineering. However, I’m still unclear about the structure of security interviews.





I’d love to hear from those who’ve been through the process. Information like number of rounds, high rewarding security areas, good and legit interview preparation links and tips.

- What are the primary areas of focus during interviews (security, coding, design), and how to Prepare for them.

- Is LeetCode-style preparation necessary?

I understand that there are many online LLMs and guides available, but I’m seeking real interview experiences. Any insights or tips would be invaluable.







