Do the students who get international packages offered in IIT go outside India for work and if yes then How
3
6
2501
Sort by:
Trending
Aeng
Software Engineer at Microsoft
I came to Vancouver, Canada temporarily for 1.5 yrs and then transferred to US on L1.
Usually each company has satellite office in Canada, UK so they post you there for some time and then transfer on L1.
1
Reply
About
Public
Tech
Join Group
Members
690,372
