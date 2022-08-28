Kunal in  
Computer Science  

Do the students who get international packages offered in IIT go outside India for work and if yes then How

AengSoftware Engineer at Microsoft 
I came to Vancouver, Canada temporarily for 1.5 yrs and then transferred to US on L1.

Usually each company has satellite office in Canada, UK so they post you there for some time and then transfer on L1.
1

