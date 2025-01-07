What to choose

Yours in
Hey community,
I am currently working as Software Engineer at a supply chain MNC with the salary of 12 lpa in hand. I recently got an offer from a stable startup of 17-18 lpa. But on the other hand, I also trying to get offer from established company with similar compensation.
Should I continue working here and looking for better offer and company or accept the offer?
95 participants
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
This is a 42% raise. Don't fumble the bag. But also, you could always keep interviewing during your notice period.
1
