reallybobman in
Poolside.ai?
Had a final round, and it seems like a great company. Anyone out there familiar with it or know of any downsides? The paid travel to Paris seems like a huge plus, and they seem to be getting some good traction in the foundational coding-assistant model dev area.
6
1227
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
The travel perk sounds nice, but I’d focus on equity and refreshers. From what others have shared, the upside is all in whether the stock pops.
1
