Crazz in
Looking for mentorship on Undergraduate Remote Expectancy
I am an undergraduate majoring in CS in Tecnologico de Monterrey in Mexico. My program is accredited by the CAC of ABET. I have interest in finding job/internship opportunities in the US while being in mexico. How difficult is it for a company to employ me with my current situation given that I am willing to accept very little pay ($12/hr or so) compared to other US applicants.
2
1413
Sort by:
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
It’s about legality and taxes. If they have a corporate presence in your country, then they may be able to hire you. They’ll generally pay you the prevailing market wages for that country.
But that’s a very large “if”. Most small to midsized companies don’t have that capability so they can’t hire you for any amount of money.