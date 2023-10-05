Iphone14p in
Actively looking for Info sec opportunities in Poland
Guys, I am actively looking for Infosec opportunities in Poland as I will be moving to Poland from the US. As my finances are there, I do not know where to look. I have been going through LinkedIn but have not heard anything back. If anyone has any referral in Poland or any other European country, I would appreciate your referring me to it.
Thank you
discosauceSoftware Engineer
Cisco has offices in Krakow btw, they have InfoSec roles but unsure if any specifically at that office
