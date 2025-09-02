Xee in
Implementation Program Manager/Salary range
I’ve recently started working as an Implementation Program Manager at Aarista LLC in British Columbia, Canada. I would appreciate any insights into the typical salary range for this position. I’d like to understand whether my current compensation aligns with industry standards and the responsibilities I’m handling. Thank you in advance for any information you can share.
1
1185
Sort by:
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon8 hours ago
How many years of experience do you have? Generally speaking, based on the data available on levels.fyi, it looks like program managers in Canada make about ~112k CAD yearly, but that's with a lot of tech data points and from locations that might have slightly different COL compared to BC. However, a lot of the data points seem to be from Vancouver so they might be pretty similar in that regard. https://www.levels.fyi/t/program-manager/locations/canada
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,521