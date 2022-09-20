19g616l0lmwvo9 in  
Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University 

DCS corp

So I had a recruiter from DCS corp tell me the company only hires people born in USA.If you have naturalized,you are not eligible.Please its there a company like that in this country ?
aMassholeLegal Counsel  
This sounds like a violation of if the INA. Usually, it is illegal to hire only U.S. citizens. The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) forbids employers from requiring U.S. citizenship for employment, unless specifically instructed to by law or federal government contract. I'm not sure if this company handles lots of govt contracts, so if that's the case, they perhaps thats their loophole.
uwowzerHuman Resources  
This sounds like a lawsuit waiting to happen honestly...
