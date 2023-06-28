BrooklynBroke in  
Business Analyst  

What is the biggest signing bonus ya'll received throughout your career? Performance bonus too?

What is the largest bonus you have received in your career: signing and performance?  Why? Just curiousity, that's it.

For our purposes, a signing bonus is defined as a one-time cash payment in order for you to accept the job. A performance bonus is defined as a one-time cash payment based on your awesome performance.

Signing bonus: 3k (2019)
Performance bonus: 2k (2022)
34
7027
KnightnycSoftware Engineering Manager  
650k signing bonus spread over 2 yrs
14
rudinahSoftware Engineer  
Wow fuck
4

