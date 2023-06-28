BrooklynBroke in
What is the biggest signing bonus ya'll received throughout your career? Performance bonus too?
What is the largest bonus you have received in your career: signing and performance? Why? Just curiousity, that's it.
For our purposes, a signing bonus is defined as a one-time cash payment in order for you to accept the job. A performance bonus is defined as a one-time cash payment based on your awesome performance.
Signing bonus: 3k (2019)
Performance bonus: 2k (2022)
KnightnycSoftware Engineering Manager
650k signing bonus spread over 2 yrs
rudinahSoftware Engineer
Wow fuck
