Out of work for 8 months, 10+ years of experience, site reliability engineer at tech company for 2 years prior to layoff, I live in high cost of living area. Wanting opinions on how much I can counter offer for this specific position and level. Offer details below:





Base: 97,600

Sign on bonus: 14,000 yr1, 12,000 yr2

RSUs: 202 shares